Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,241 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.53.

NYSE RL opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

