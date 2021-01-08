Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Big Lots worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 65.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 38.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 26.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 212.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.