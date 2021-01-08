Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 90,640,153 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.18.

About Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 247 full and 5 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 21 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; 119 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 9.9 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group; and 428 claims covering an area of approximately 35.5 square kilometers in Golconda Fault Line Claims located in Nevada.

