Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $8,372,801.90 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,372,801.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $250,245.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25.

On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $140,254.95.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,985. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

