Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a research report on Thursday.

GRN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$242.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

