Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 252,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 246,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$14.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.40.

In other Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) news, Director Brandon Rook bought 600,000 shares of Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,233,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,666.65.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

