GridCoin (GRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,970.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $2,970.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.