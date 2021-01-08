Grimm (GRIMM) Trading 72.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grimm has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a market cap of $31,219.85 and approximately $382.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

