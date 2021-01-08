Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $24.36 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, LBank, Coinall and Hotbit. Grin has a total market capitalization of $24.36 million and $15.60 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000200 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,283,420 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, TradeOgre, Hotbit, Coinall, KuCoin, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

