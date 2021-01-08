Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Up 6.6%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.44. Approximately 3,231,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,252,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $905,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Grubhub by 166,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

