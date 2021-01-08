GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 6.6% Higher

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.38. 1,102,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,072,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The company has a market cap of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.
About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
