GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 6.6% Higher

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.38. 1,102,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,072,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 276.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.