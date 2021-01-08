Guggenheim Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Neutral

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

Shares of LEA opened at $170.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.26. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

