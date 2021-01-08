Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.10. Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 2,025,375 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.03.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

