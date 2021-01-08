GXChain Price Reaches $0.32 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $22.60 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,890,316 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

