Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $286.18

Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286.18 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 286.18 ($3.74), with a volume of 9285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.05. The stock has a market cap of £577.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

Get Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,290.04).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.