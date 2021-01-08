Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,620.00

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,620 ($34.23) and last traded at GBX 2,614 ($34.15), with a volume of 221841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,570 ($33.58).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLMA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma plc (HLMA.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,135.63 ($27.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,325.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total value of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

About Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

