Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $42.48 million and $3.16 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,160.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.33 or 0.02973926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00420376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.36 or 0.01071619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00349865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00168740 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 347,197,461 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

