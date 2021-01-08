Happycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00239505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00031032 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.08 or 0.01322680 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.