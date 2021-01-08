HARD Protocol (HARD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.17 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $20.91 million and $9.17 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00441440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051101 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

