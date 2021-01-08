Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 5.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.52. 7,677,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,041,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
