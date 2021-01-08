Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 5.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.52. 7,677,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,041,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,494,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $5,068,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 441,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 151.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 708,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 426,924 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

