Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Reaches $55.03 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 60.8% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $55.03 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00268569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00027960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.04 or 0.02635046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012239 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

