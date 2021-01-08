Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Harsco stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

