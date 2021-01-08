Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 13,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 14,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business markets that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.