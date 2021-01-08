Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $83.72 or 0.00217611 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $35.41 million and $1.07 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008517 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 437,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,981 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

