Harvest Finance Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $35.69 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $84.39 or 0.00210671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008351 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 437,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,981 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

