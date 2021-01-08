Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) (LON:HMI) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) (LON:HMI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.65. Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 254,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

About Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

