Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Shares Gap Up to $102.00

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.00, but opened at $107.00. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) shares last traded at $102.83, with a volume of 54,629 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The company has a market cap of £331.66 million and a PE ratio of 62.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.54.

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Analysts forecast that Harworth Group plc will post 184.9999894 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) news, insider Patrick Bourke purchased 40,000 shares of Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27). Also, insider Chris Birch purchased 10,886 shares of Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906.26 ($12,942.59).

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

