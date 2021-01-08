Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.06

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and traded as low as $101.22. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 69,912 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of £342.06 million and a PE ratio of 60.00.

Get Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) alerts:

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harworth Group plc will post 184.9999894 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Bourke bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27). Also, insider Chris Birch bought 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906.26 ($12,942.59).

About Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.