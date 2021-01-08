HashCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,873.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $234,354.81 and $33,873.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.38 or 0.02530282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012385 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.