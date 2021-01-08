Hashgard Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $194,498.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00037860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00266511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.03 or 0.02591039 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

