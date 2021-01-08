Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) a €68.00 Price Target

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIE. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.63 ($83.09).

FIE opened at €68.95 ($81.12) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.25.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

