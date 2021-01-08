Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 50.9% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $62.40 million and $938,380.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00010893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,073.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.49 or 0.03030679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00423007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.44 or 0.01076633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00351140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00169953 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,294,083 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.