Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.69

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 4885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.