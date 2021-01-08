Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

