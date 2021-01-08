HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALNY. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.14. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,954,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

