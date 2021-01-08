HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 663,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 9.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 141,887 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% in the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 564,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.