HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of CLVS opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $439.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

