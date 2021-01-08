HCP (NYSE:HCP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.63

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.63 and traded as high as $29.06. HCP shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 4,598,022 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCP stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HCP worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

