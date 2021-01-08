Head-To-Head Comparison: First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Montauk Financial and Piper Sandler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.19 $111.71 million $7.36 14.10

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than First Montauk Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Montauk Financial and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Montauk Financial and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $94.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Montauk Financial Company Profile

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

