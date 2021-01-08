Head-To-Head Contrast: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) & CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CatchMark Timber Trust and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 CyrusOne 0 5 11 0 2.69

CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $82.44, suggesting a potential upside of 18.82%. Given CyrusOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Volatility and Risk

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and CyrusOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 4.33 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -4.62 CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.51 $41.40 million $3.63 19.11

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of CyrusOne shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15% CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47%

Summary

CyrusOne beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.