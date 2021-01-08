Head to Head Survey: Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -18.83% -61.21% -25.31% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

Cutera has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $181.71 million 2.35 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -27.49 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 14.55 -$9.78 million ($0.37) -39.95

Helius Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cutera and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 1 3 0 2.75 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cutera currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Cutera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Cutera beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, and myQ products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

