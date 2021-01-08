HeartBout Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,978.39 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $64,978.39 and approximately $243.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Token Profile

HB is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

