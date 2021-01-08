HeartBout (HB) Price Up 40.1% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $66,488.23 and $120.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00037943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00275253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00029341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.22 or 0.02655644 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011756 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.