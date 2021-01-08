HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $259,970.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $176.12 million and approximately $259,970.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

