HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

HEICO (NYSE:HEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

HEICO stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at $194,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

