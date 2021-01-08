HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.70

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.70 and traded as high as $137.41. HEICO shares last traded at $137.04, with a volume of 415,100 shares trading hands.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

