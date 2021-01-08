HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Independent Research

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.96 ($76.43).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €68.22 ($80.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.20. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €66.68 ($78.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

