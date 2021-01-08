Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HELE. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $230.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Featured Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.