Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HELE. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $230.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.57.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

