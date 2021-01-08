Helex (HLX) Achieves Market Cap of $33,552.77

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Helex has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a market capitalization of $33,552.77 and $4,126.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00037787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00271850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.64 or 0.02579510 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars.

