HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.25 ($57.94).

HLE opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1-year high of €54.80 ($64.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

